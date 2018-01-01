Royal Gorge Full-Day Rafting Tour in Colorado

Scenic, historic, crazy fun: that’s how we show you one on America’s greatest treasures. Join us on the Arkansas River as it winds through beautiful scenery and under the famous Royal Gorge Bridge.Royal Gorge rafting has never been more exciting! The Royal Gorge is an epic sight from any angle but from below, it is truly breathtaking. Don’t gawk for too long, though, because when our expert Guides yell, “paddle!” they mean it! The rapids on this section of the Arkansas River are big and challenging, but spaced just enough for you to enjoy the Royal Gorge Bridge above and the towering canyon walls around you. All Royal Gorge rafting trips take you through legendary rapids, making Royal Gorge rafting as exciting as it gets!Close your eyes and picture yourself rafting on the Arkansas River through the breathtaking Rocky Mountains. You’re at the bottom of the amazing Royal Gorge staring up at majestic granite walls that rise on both sides over 1,000 feet in the air. Now imagine you’re navigating your way through the Arkansas River’s wild river rapids while rafting the Royal Gorge with waves so big and drops so fast that everyone is soaked from head to toe, and all your cheeks hurt from smiling so much. Does this sound like the adventure you’ve been looking for? If so then the Royal Gorge rafting adventure is for you.