Welcome to Colorado Springs
Comprising a sprawling quilt of neighborhoods, which can be a little confusing to navigate, Colorado Springs has many faces. It's home to three of the nation's highest security military bases, it's an evangelical stronghold, and it boasts a vibrant liberal-arts university campus.
Recently the Springs has come of its own as a year-round adventure and leisure tourism destination, with a bunch of new family-focused attractions adding to the appeal of the Front Range and its existing cache of sights, from the excellent fine-arts museum to the historic Air Force Academy and an up-and-coming restaurant scene.
Denver Arrival Transfer: To Downtown Hotels
This shared ride door-to-door ground transportation has been operating for over 25 years. Today, it is the premier shared ride provider in the United States. Each day, over 20,000 guests use this door-to-door service - that is almost seven million guests each year.With a tradition of exceptional guest service, the strategy remains simple: to be the premier shared ride transportation company, by taking care of the guest better than anyone else.Don't forget to also book your return transfer.Your voucher is valid for travel to DOWNTOWN DENVER HOTELS only, and not to private residences, bus, train stations, another airport or to Boulder County, Colorado Springs or Winter Park
Broadmoor Soaring Adventure Zipline Tour
For those who are seeking adventure, take to the sky on the Broadmoor Soaring Adventure zip-lines. This one-of-a-kind Colorado experience features two thrilling zip-line tours. Located inside Seven Falls, The Broadmoor Soaring Adventure consists of 10 zip-lines that range in distance from 250 feet to 1,800 feet as well as moderate hiking, rope bridges, and a rappel that provide stunning views of the canyon. The Woods Course consists of the first 5 zip-lines ranging in distance from 250 feet to 1,500 feet and reaching heights of 150 feet. The Fins Course consists of 5 zip-lines ranging in distance from 300 feet to 1,800 feet and reaching heights of 500 feet. In addition to the 5 zip-lines, the Fins Course also includes 2 rope bridges and a 180 ft. assisted rappel. The Full Course includes 8 zip-lines ranging in distance from 250 feet to 1,800 feet and reaching heights of 500 feet. It also includes the 2 rope bridges and assisted rappel. This 3 hour experience begins with a safety orientation and ground school, where all participants are taught to safely control their speed while zipping. After ground school, you will venture onto the first zipping platform. From here the fun begins. As the zippers progress the zip lines get longer, faster and higher. This adrenaline packed experience is one you won't forget.
Royal Gorge 3-Hour Rafting Experience
If you live on adrenaline and want some close-to-home adventures, this half-day whitewater rafting trip is the one for you. Just about an hour from Colorado Springs, you’ll find yourself in whitewater a thousand feet beneath the Royal Gorge Bridge. You’ll definitely taste extreme Colorado whitewater rafting as you explode over class III to V rapids with names like Sunshine Falls, Sledgehammer and Boat Eater. In between these, soaked and exhilarated, you’ll see astounding geology, witness local wildlife and feel the history of the Arkansas River and the Colorado Mountain West. Because your guides handcraft each expedition with your feedback, no Royal Gorge river rafting trip is like any other, and this is one reason this trip is always a favorite.
Private Tour to Pikes Peak Garden of Gods
You will head south from Denver to Colorado Springs where your guide will take you on a journey to the top of the world as you drive up the 14,115 foot Pikes Peak. Pikes Peak is the most famous of the 53 fourteeners in Colorado and is one of the highest paved roads in North America. The awe inspiring view will not disappoint, and you will see why it was the inspiration for the song “Oh Beautiful for Spacious Skies”. Upon returning to the lower elevations below, you will have time to walk and explore the charming town of Manitou Springs with their art galleries, and rock shops.You then journey to Garden of the Gods, which was a sacred and ceremonial ground for the Native Americans. To this day it remains a sanctuary for locals and visitors in which to play and explore.Time permitting you can walk on the loop paths around the towering red rock formations, or enjoy the view from the visitors center’s deck. After which your group will head back to the mile high city.Optional visit: Colorado Air Force Academy where you will learn about the cadets and how they are trained to be exceptional leaders, along with a short visit to the Cadet Chapel, an architectural masterpiece designed with an aviation theme.
Royal Gorge 6-Hour Rafting Experience
The Royal Gorge 6-hour trip is the full-day rafting excursion in Colorado that you must experience. Just an hour from Colorado Springs, the Royal Gorge includes world-class whitewater and gorgeous Colorado scenery. Add in the hearty and delicious riverside steak lunch, camaraderie with your guide and fellow adventurers and you have a day of memories you’ll not soon forget! Start your day by checking in at the rafting office located 8 miles west of Cañon City. Arrive 45 minutes prior to departure to ensure plenty of time to change into appropriate river attire in the changing rooms. Your guides will provide transportation to and from the river, so you can leave your car in the free parking area and utilize the key check service so you don't have to worry about losing your keys. While driving the short distance to the rafting location, a comprehensive safety orientation will be provided. A few more minutes on the beach with your guide will prepare you for the whitewater adventure ahead. Midway through the trip you'll pull your raft over at a private riverside landing and your guides will put together a hearty and delicious riverside lunch featuring grilled steaks. After recharging with quality food, it's back on the river for more miles of family rafting fun. Upon returning, you'll have time to change into dry clothes before we show photos and videos of the day's adventures. Digital photos and video are available for purchase at an additional charge. Your full day of rafting will leave you soaked and grinning with wonderful memories of whitewater fun.
Royal Gorge Full-Day Rafting Tour in Colorado
Scenic, historic, crazy fun: that’s how we show you one on America’s greatest treasures. Join us on the Arkansas River as it winds through beautiful scenery and under the famous Royal Gorge Bridge.Royal Gorge rafting has never been more exciting! The Royal Gorge is an epic sight from any angle but from below, it is truly breathtaking. Don’t gawk for too long, though, because when our expert Guides yell, “paddle!” they mean it! The rapids on this section of the Arkansas River are big and challenging, but spaced just enough for you to enjoy the Royal Gorge Bridge above and the towering canyon walls around you. All Royal Gorge rafting trips take you through legendary rapids, making Royal Gorge rafting as exciting as it gets!Close your eyes and picture yourself rafting on the Arkansas River through the breathtaking Rocky Mountains. You’re at the bottom of the amazing Royal Gorge staring up at majestic granite walls that rise on both sides over 1,000 feet in the air. Now imagine you’re navigating your way through the Arkansas River’s wild river rapids while rafting the Royal Gorge with waves so big and drops so fast that everyone is soaked from head to toe, and all your cheeks hurt from smiling so much. Does this sound like the adventure you’ve been looking for? If so then the Royal Gorge rafting adventure is for you.