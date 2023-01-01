Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

High up on Cheyenne Mountain, the largest private zoo in the country was launched with holdovers from the private animal collection of Spencer Penrose (1865–1939), a prominent local businessman and philanthropist. Serious about conversation, the zoo is proud of its giraffe breeding program, and its animal habitats feature educational elements. There are also some nice play areas for kids.

This is home to the largest collection of reticulated giraffes in the world, and kids love feeding them. The Mountaineer Sky Ride (adult/child $5/4), a brief chairlift experience, will give you a bird’s-eye view of the entire zoo. An exhibit on African water animals is slated to open with hippos, penguins and more.