Memorial Park

Colorado Springs

Set just off downtown, with Prospect Lake surrounded by wide green lawns and ball fields, and Pikes Peak and the rest of the southern front range looming to the west, this is the city's biggest public park and the site of the Labor Day Lift Off, one of America's biggest and best hot-air-balloon festivals.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The famous giant red sandstone formations at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colorado

    Garden of the Gods

    5.14 MILES

    This gorgeous vein of red sandstone (about 290 million years old) appears elsewhere along Colorado's Front Range, but the exquisitely thin cathedral…

  • Pikes Peak and Garden of Gods in winter

    Pikes Peak

    13.25 MILES

    Pikes Peak (14,110ft) may not be the tallest of Colorado's 54 fourteeners, but it's certainly the most famous. The Ute originally called it the Mountain…

  • Cave of the Winds

    Cave of the Winds

    7.22 MILES

    Set on the rim of a craggy canyon is this developed cavern concessionaire. You’ll forgive the cheesy entry and elevator music because here are the…

  • COLORADO SPRINGS, CO- 9 APR 2021- View of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, an animal park located at the foot of Pikes Peak mountain in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States.

    Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

    4.99 MILES

    High up on Cheyenne Mountain, the largest private zoo in the country was launched with holdovers from the private animal collection of Spencer Penrose …

  • Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

    Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

    26.8 MILES

    In 1873 Dr AC Peale, as part of the USGS Hayden expedition, was on his way to survey and map the South Park area, when he reputedly discovered these…

  • G3YYM0 Cadets recite the Oath of Allegiance. June 26, 2009 - The 1,376 members of the Class of 2013 recites the Oath of Allegiance in front of the cadet chapel, family and friends during their first formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado

    US Air Force Academy

    11.54 MILES

    A visit to this campus, one of the highest-profile military academies in the country, offers a limited but nonetheless fascinating look into the lives of…

  • Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Center

    Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Center

    17.71 MILES

    This fun dinosaur center is located in Woodland Park, 14 miles west of Manitou Springs. The kids won’t want to miss this private museum owned by working…

Nearby Colorado Springs attractions

1. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

1.31 MILES

Colorado Springs’ municipal museum is set in the old El Paso County Courthouse, built in 1903. The collection and exhibition of some 60,000 pieces sums up…

2. Acacia Park

1.42 MILES

Home to the much loved Uncle Wilbur’s Fountain, a lifeguard-monitored pop jet fountain with over 200 water jets, 52 of which are part of a play area where…

3. Cornerstone Arts Center

1.8 MILES

Colorado College’s striking, $30-million LEED–certified arts complex sits across the street from the Fine Arts Center. You’ll see sculpture on the front…

4. Money Museum

1.86 MILES

Yes, museums dedicated to coin collecting do exist. This museum, operated by the American Numismatic Association, has gold coins from the early 19th…

6. Old Colorado City Historic District

3.49 MILES

The neighborhood known as Old Colorado City is where the original town was founded in 1860. It's former Wild West dens of vice (21 saloons in four blocks!…

7. Old Colorado Historical Society

3.56 MILES

Located in a former Baptist church, this tiny museum and bookstore introduces visitors to the history of Old Colorado City and is a good way to add…

8. Bancroft Park

3.6 MILES

There's a small historical display in leafy Bancroft Park, which is set smack in the middle of Old Colorado City. The centerpiece is the Old Pioneer…