Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

This expansive museum and 400-seat theater originally opened in 1936. The museum’s collection is surprisingly sophisticated, with some terrific Latin American art and photography, and great rotating exhibits that draw from the 20,000 pieces in its permanent collection. There is a strong focus on Native American, Hispanic and Spanish Colonial art. Check the calendar for live performances in the theater space.

Other pieces you can expect to see here include Mexican clay figures, Native American basketry and quilts, wood-cut prints from social-justice artist Leopoldo Mendez, and terrific abstract work from local artists such as Vance Kirkland and Floyd Tunson. The biggest and most famous work is Richard Diebenkorn’s Urbana No 4, an abstract that’s exhibited around the world.

The sculpture garden and vast lawn out back are great for lounging and occasional concerts. The Bemis School of Art is attached to the museum.