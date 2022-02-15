Overview

Colorado Springs is an interesting beast. The town has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, but still retains some of its small-town charms. It's absolutely gorgeous, with Pikes Peak hanging over the city, the vertical sandstone towers of the Garden of the Gods, and cute little neighborhoods that make it feel like a cozy mountain town. It's also home to a big military presence and ultra-right wing evangelicals. Beyond the politics, taking a day or two to explore everything the town and its environs have to offer, should make it onto any Colorado Top Five list.