Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock
Colorado Springs is an interesting beast. The town has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, but still retains some of its small-town charms. It's absolutely gorgeous, with Pikes Peak hanging over the city, the vertical sandstone towers of the Garden of the Gods, and cute little neighborhoods that make it feel like a cozy mountain town. It's also home to a big military presence and ultra-right wing evangelicals. Beyond the politics, taking a day or two to explore everything the town and its environs have to offer, should make it onto any Colorado Top Five list.
Colorado Springs
This gorgeous vein of red sandstone (about 290 million years old) appears elsewhere along Colorado's Front Range, but the exquisitely thin cathedral…
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
Colorado Springs
This expansive museum and 400-seat theater originally opened in 1936. The museum’s collection is surprisingly sophisticated, with some terrific Latin…
Colorado Springs
High up on Cheyenne Mountain, the largest private zoo in the country was launched with holdovers from the private animal collection of Spencer Penrose …
Colorado Springs
A visit to this campus, one of the highest-profile military academies in the country, offers a limited but nonetheless fascinating look into the lives of…
Colorado Springs
A former quarry and part of the sandstone vein that runs through the Garden of the Gods, this 787-acre park was nearly developed into a golf course and…
Colorado Springs
Set behind the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and those massive crenelated stone gates, on a cliff about two-thirds of the way up Cheyenne Mountain, is this tower…
Colorado Springs
Colorado College’s striking, $30-million LEED–certified arts complex sits across the street from the Fine Arts Center. You’ll see sculpture on the front…
Colorado Springs
Set just off downtown, with Prospect Lake surrounded by wide green lawns and ball fields, and Pikes Peak and the rest of the southern front range looming…
Best Things to Do
Colorado Springs has both urban pleasures and easy access to inspiring nature. Here are the best things to do in this mountain city.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Plan your trip to Colorado Springs with this seasonal guide.Read article
Transportation
Exploring Colorado Springs with a car is a breeze, and public transport will keep you moving downtown. Here are the best ways to get around.Read article
Free Things to Do
Visit the US Air Force Academy, explore Manitou Springs, admire the architecture and art at the Broadmoor hotel, and more.Read article
Day Trips
There's plenty to do in Colorado Springs, but daytrippers will find all sorts of adventures in the surrounding countryside. Here's our day trip top five.Read article
Jan 15, 2025 • 8 min read
Dec 10, 2024 • 5 min read
Nov 7, 2024 • 9 min read
Oct 1, 2021 • 4 min read
Sep 2, 2021 • 8 min read
Aug 26, 2021 • 4 min read
Jul 22, 2021 • 2 min read
in partnership with getyourguide