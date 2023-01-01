Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun

Set behind the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and those massive crenelated stone gates, on a cliff about two-thirds of the way up Cheyenne Mountain, is this tower named for Spencer Penrose's good friend Will Rogers, who died in a plane crash coincidentally around the time of its construction. There are busts of both men out front and the best Colorado Springs views in town.

Plaques on the outer wall are oriented and labeled to landmarks below. You'll see the Broadmoor, Fort Carson, Cheyenne Lake and the Garden of the Gods peeking above the trees. There are black-and-white photos of Rogers in the tower's rooms off the narrow cylindrical stairwell.