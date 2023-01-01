US Air Force Academy

A visit to this campus, one of the highest-profile military academies in the country, offers a limited but nonetheless fascinating look into the lives of an elite group of cadets. The visitor center provides general background on the academy; from here you can walk over to the dramatic chapel (1963) or embark on a driving tour of the expansive grounds.

The entrance is via the North Gate, 14 miles north of Colorado Springs on I-25. During football season, it's worthwhile checking out a game. Cadets do pushups for every point scored!