US Air Force Academy

Colorado Springs

G3YYM0 Cadets recite the Oath of Allegiance. June 26, 2009 - The 1,376 members of the Class of 2013 recites the Oath of Allegiance in front of the cadet chapel, family and friends during their first formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Stocktrek Images, Inc./Alamy

A visit to this campus, one of the highest-profile military academies in the country, offers a limited but nonetheless fascinating look into the lives of an elite group of cadets. The visitor center provides general background on the academy; from here you can walk over to the dramatic chapel (1963) or embark on a driving tour of the expansive grounds.

The entrance is via the North Gate, 14 miles north of Colorado Springs on I-25. During football season, it's worthwhile checking out a game. Cadets do pushups for every point scored!

