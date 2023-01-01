Manitou Cliff Dwellings

Southern Front Range

This set of Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings was carved into the red-rock hills just east of Manitou Springs off Hwy 24. You’ll see the adobe facades and get a feel for the cool cave interiors with their grain-storage turrets and beamed ceilings in what is a string of half-a-dozen multiple-family homes. Talk about an efficient use of space!

The museum has a terrific pottery display downstairs and interesting video displays throughout, including inside the bathroom. It’s not Mesa Verde, but it’ll do if you can’t make it to the Four Corners.

