Garden Park Fossil Area

The second-largest Jurassic graveyards in Colorado, and still one of the largest in North America, these are one of the quarries that spawned the Bone Wars and produced such dinosaur stars as stegosaurus, diplodocus and allosaurus back in the late 1800s. They’re still standing in the Smithsonian today. The world's most complete Stegosaurus skeleton was excavated here in 1992.

It's pretty unlikely that you'll spot a giant femur sticking up out of the ground, but it's still an easy quarter-mile hike out to the Marsh-Felch Quarry from the turnoff, and you can combine a visit with a drive along Shelf Rd. To get here, turn north onto Field Ave from Hwy 50 at the east end of town.