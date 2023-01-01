Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

In 1929 this 1260ft-long suspension bridge was built across the 950ft-deep Royal Gorge, which stretches for 10 miles west of Cañon City. The bridge and surrounding area became a popular tourist attraction until a wildfire in 2013 ravaged the Royal Gorge landscape and destroyed the vast majority of park attractions, miraculously sparing the bridge. The park has since been rebuilt and features aerial gondolas, rides and a theater. For daredevils, additional zipline and skycoaster packages are available (from $89).

General admission includes access to the park, the bridge, and all attractions except the zipline, skycoaster and special events.