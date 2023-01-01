Cripple Creek District Museum

Set in an old midland train station terminal is the city's official museum. Between 1896 and 1949 the train came up from the divide four times daily. The Victorian rooms on the 3rd floor have original antiques, and on the 2nd floor you'll find mining gear and railroad memorabilia.

Downstairs is the theater room with old theater bills and antique pianos, and the gambling and prostitution room, too. Check out the feathered costume from that era – not much in the way of skin flash – and the antique slots. In a separate building you'll find a mock-up of a real assayers office where miners came to have their gold valued.