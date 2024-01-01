Cripple Creek Heritage Center

Southern Front Range

This splashy 11,600-sq-ft facility is set on a ridge overlooking town and has massive mountain views. It offers a variety of interactive and interpretative displays depicting early settlement, native histories and the gold-mining boom. There are plenty of dog-walking trails with outstanding views, and your four-footed friend is allowed inside the building, too.

