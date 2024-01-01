This splashy 11,600-sq-ft facility is set on a ridge overlooking town and has massive mountain views. It offers a variety of interactive and interpretative displays depicting early settlement, native histories and the gold-mining boom. There are plenty of dog-walking trails with outstanding views, and your four-footed friend is allowed inside the building, too.
Cripple Creek Heritage Center
Southern Front Range
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.11 MILES
This gorgeous vein of red sandstone (about 290 million years old) appears elsewhere along Colorado's Front Range, but the exquisitely thin cathedral…
8.89 MILES
Pikes Peak (14,110ft) may not be the tallest of Colorado's 54 fourteeners, but it's certainly the most famous. The Ute originally called it the Mountain…
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
19.35 MILES
This expansive museum and 400-seat theater originally opened in 1936. The museum’s collection is surprisingly sophisticated, with some terrific Latin…
21.82 MILES
In 1929 this 1260ft-long suspension bridge was built across the 950ft-deep Royal Gorge, which stretches for 10 miles west of Cañon City. The bridge and…
Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience
19.63 MILES
More than three years in gestation, this dinosaur of an experience hatched in 2016 and comes highly recommended for fans of the Jurassic period and anyone…
15.56 MILES
Set on the rim of a craggy canyon is this developed cavern concessionaire. You’ll forgive the cheesy entry and elevator music because here are the…
16.78 MILES
High up on Cheyenne Mountain, the largest private zoo in the country was launched with holdovers from the private animal collection of Spencer Penrose …
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
12.94 MILES
In 1873 Dr AC Peale, as part of the USGS Hayden expedition, was on his way to survey and map the South Park area, when he reputedly discovered these…
Nearby Southern Front Range attractions
2. Cripple Creek District Museum
3. Outlaws & Lawmen Jail Museum
5. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
