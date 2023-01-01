Prospect Heights

When United Artists were making John Wayne Westerns in Cañon City, this is where they lived and worked. A turn-of-the-20th-century Colorado Fuel & Iron company town before Hollywood came and went, Cañon City was legally dry, so the drinkers, like Wayne and cowboy actor Tom Mix, came down to this area to drink and fight. You’ll see remnants of the old stone jail and brick storefronts. To get here follow 4th St from Main over the river and across the tracks.