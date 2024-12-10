In Colorado Springs, there are beautiful mountain vistas, awesome outdoor adventures and interesting cultural experiences available year-round. The visitors center at the Garden of the Gods offers an interactive way to see a 365-day time-lapse of the famous rock formations. Whether you choose to come in the summer when the landscapes are green, in the fall when the foliage is at its prime, or in the winter when everything is under a blanket of snow, you won’t be disappointed. Plan the right time for your visit with this seasonal guide.

Cool down in July at the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival in Cañon City. Gerald A. DeBoer/Shutterstock

The June to August high season is the best time for events

During the high season, you’ll enjoy scenic green landscapes and wildflowers during the long days of summer. And you'll be sharing it all with plenty of other tourists on a similar mission. Avoid the crowds at popular attractions by adventuring early in the day and late in the afternoon. The temperatures are milder and the sunlight is better for photos at those times. There are a handful of festive events to attend Memorial Day through Labor Day, so plan accordingly. Or maybe watching donkey races at Derby Days in Cripple Creek might be more your speed.

June is the busiest month for visitors in Colorado Springs, and hotel prices soar an average of 53%. While local events like the Old Colorado City Farmers Market get underway, a major event comes to town: the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Racers speed their vehicles to the top as fast as they can. (The record is under eight minutes!) Spectators can grab a ticket and camping permit to get close to all the action.

The July 4 Star Spangled Symphony draws crowds to Pikes Peak Center for music, fireworks and several other community events. Taste of Pikes Peak gets underway with over 80 restaurants and vendors coming together to serve up yummy bites. July tends to be the hottest month, with the average temps around 56–86°F, so cool down and go white water rafting in Cañon City. Stop by the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival, which promises boats, bands and beer.

Head out to see the changing colors of Pikes Peak during the fall months. Sarah Fields/Shutterstock

Come in the fall months of September and October to explore outdoors

Fall is a favorite time to get outside in nature in and around Colorado Springs. The weather is comfortable, the crowds are considerably less, and the scenery is stunning. Take a drive and admire the fall colors on the way to Royal Gorge Canyon or while cruising up Pikes Peak, or head out on a hike to see the foliage up close. Note the timing varies slightly from year to year, especially at different elevations, so keep an eye on the fall color forecast.

The summer season ends with a bang when over 70 hot-air balloons launch from Memorial Park as part of the Labor Day Lift Off. In September, the Pikes Peak Marathon + Ascent challenges runners to go 13.1 miles to the top of Barr Trail then descend to the start. October temps are generally in the upper 60°Fs and as the month winds down, there are plenty of festivities to celebrate Halloween. To warm up, you can watch teams race coffins – yes, coffins – down the mountain in Manitou Springs at the Emma Crawford Coffin Races. You gotta see it to believe it. Families will enjoy trick-or-treating and activities at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Royal Gorge Bridge.

When the weather is cold, spend your time exploring Colorado Springs' museums, such as the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Bill Baum/United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum

Visit in November to February for museums and cheaper accommodations

The quietest months for tourism are usually after the holidays, in January and February. There are plenty of interesting museums and a few castles to explore to keep warm indoors, including the Pioneers Museum, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum, and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. But if you think it’s too cold to do anything outside, think again. Locals and visitors still enjoy the outdoors, even when there is snow on the ground, because of the abundant sunshine and mild temps.

November is a great time to take a breather and enjoy year-round attractions before the holidays. Or put on a bear suit for a 3- or 5km Bear Run through Bear Creek Regional Park. Then, get a head start on holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday in Manitou Springs, which is filled with mom and pop shops.

December tends to be one of the coldest months of the year, with temps around 18–47°F. Hotel prices are generally low as well, though the holidays draw in a crowd. Families come to explore the North Pole - Santa’s Workshop, a vintage amusement park, and see the animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari. There are also special light displays at the Broadmoor hotel and Seven Falls, including a mega gingerbread display to get you in the holiday spirit.

As January comes, the holiday crowds start to thin out, but there may still be leftovers. What do we do with all that fruitcake? Well, Manitou Springs has an answer to this – an entire festival dedicated to throwing fruitcake. Competitions are judged based on distance, accuracy, speed and balance. Temperatures are usually their lowest this time of year, around 18–45°F, but this fest will surely warm you up. Hotel prices are generally at their lowest as well.

A major event in February is the Cripple Creek Ice Festival, where ice carvers break out their chainsaws to make large blocks into art; it’s the perfect celebration of the season. Meanwhile, in Manitou Springs, you can get into the spirit of Carnivale and taste homemade gumbo at the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off & Carnivale parade. Samples are just $0.75.

Spring brings beautiful wildflowers to hillsides around Colorado Springs. Shutterstock

Celebrate the return of spring in March to May

As the weather warms to the 50°Fs, still with occasional snowstorms, outdoor activities become more enjoyable, and the budding flowers and green leaves give the city and scenery more charm.

Families arrive in Colorado Springs for spring break during various weeks in March and the town celebrates the St Patrick’s Day Parade downtown. April is a good time for a First Friday Art Walk in Old Colorado City, offering visitors an opportunity to browse the galleries and meet the artists.

As we move into May, the area enjoys beautiful spring flowers, though there are still blizzards sometimes. Temps are generally in the 40–70°Fs, with the cheapest hotel prices about 17% below average. In late May, the town kicks off summer early with Territory Days in Old Colorado City Memorial Day Weekend, Colorado’s largest street fair, celebrating its 50th year in 2025.