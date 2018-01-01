Welcome to Nebraska
The key to enjoying this long, stoic stretch of country is to take the smaller roads, whether it's US 30 instead of I-80, US 20 to the Black Hills, or the lonely and magnificent US 2.
Top experiences in Nebraska
Nebraska activities
Personal Guided Tour of the Covered Bridges of Madison County
You will meet your personal guide at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce's Visitor's Center on the town square in Winterset, where you can shop for souvenirs and use the restrooms before heading out on your tour. Your 2-hour tour begins with a historical account of Winterset's downtown courthouse, town square, and famous past residents (such as George Washington Carver, former Vice President Henry A. Wallace, and, of course, John Wayne). On the drive to the Roseman Covered Bridge, you will pass the Bauer Mansion, owned by Rose Acre Farms, where Oprah Winfrey stayed in 1995 during her "Long Lost Loves" episode. Walk through the Roseman Covered Bridge (also known as the Ghost Bridge), one of the sites used in the movie "The Bridges of Madison County". Hear all about the bridges and their origins. See the area of the Circular Wolf Hunt held in 1884, and hear about the Great Rattlesnake Hunt held in 1849. Visit the 72-acre Winterset City Park, home now of the Cutler-Donahoe Covered Bridge. Wander through the only English hedge maze west of the Mississippi, and over the stone bridge, which was also featured in the movie. Hear the origins of the Delicious Apple, discovered here in Madison County. If you are a big fan of the movie, The Bridges of Madison County, your tour guide can take you to other movie sites, such as the Northside Café and the Pheasant Run Pub & Grill (used as The Blue Note Lounge in the movie).
Field of Dreams Movie Site Guided Home Tour in Dyersville
Please book your group tour tickets for up to 10 visitors at least 24 hours in advance to check to see that your desired tour time is available. When you book, please notify the staff of any special occasions you are celebrating or whether any guest has special needs. The home is wheelchair accessible given advance notice. Arriving 15 minutes ahead of your tour time ensures you will be ready to enter the home when your guide is ready for you. When you arrive, please park down by the creek and walk up past the green sign that welcomes tour guests and through the white fence to the door on your right. If your tour time has not yet come, you are welcome to enjoy a seat on the porch while you wait. If any guest is disabled and possesses a disabled parking placard, the vehicle transporting that guest is welcome to park up past the green sign and along either side of the red barn. At the time of your tour, please ring the doorbell near the white screen door just inside the fence gate.You will be asked to wear shoe covers and to leave any food or beverage in the foyer before your tour. Flash photography is not permitted inside the home and your guides will assist you with any photos you wish. Please use the portable restroom facilities (in season) prior to your tour. In emergencies, a toilet is available inside the home. All infants 2 and under are free but must be carried during the duration of the tour.Even when the ballpark gift shop is closed from Dec. 1 - Mar. 31, you'll be able to purchase souvenirs in the gift shop annex inside the home. Your ticket price includes a special souvenir that's not available for purchase anywhere else in the world!