Field of Dreams Movie Site Guided Home Tour in Dyersville

Please book your group tour tickets for up to 10 visitors at least 24 hours in advance to check to see that your desired tour time is available. When you book, please notify the staff of any special occasions you are celebrating or whether any guest has special needs. The home is wheelchair accessible given advance notice. Arriving 15 minutes ahead of your tour time ensures you will be ready to enter the home when your guide is ready for you. When you arrive, please park down by the creek and walk up past the green sign that welcomes tour guests and through the white fence to the door on your right. If your tour time has not yet come, you are welcome to enjoy a seat on the porch while you wait. If any guest is disabled and possesses a disabled parking placard, the vehicle transporting that guest is welcome to park up past the green sign and along either side of the red barn. At the time of your tour, please ring the doorbell near the white screen door just inside the fence gate.You will be asked to wear shoe covers and to leave any food or beverage in the foyer before your tour. Flash photography is not permitted inside the home and your guides will assist you with any photos you wish. Please use the portable restroom facilities (in season) prior to your tour. In emergencies, a toilet is available inside the home. All infants 2 and under are free but must be carried during the duration of the tour.Even when the ballpark gift shop is closed from Dec. 1 - Mar. 31, you'll be able to purchase souvenirs in the gift shop annex inside the home. Your ticket price includes a special souvenir that's not available for purchase anywhere else in the world!