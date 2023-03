Upstream of Grand Island, the Platte River hosts 500,000 sandhill cranes (80% of the world population) and millions more waterfowl during the spring migration (mid-February to early April). Expert guides lead seasonal Sandhill Crane Migration Tours ($35, 2½ hours, reserve in advance) to prime viewing blinds on the river. This nature center is a good place for viewing and has worthwhile hikes year-round.