Lonely Planet may earn a commission from affiliate links on our site. All recommendations and reviews reflect our own independent opinions.

February may be the shortest month, but you can still pack some serious travel into it. The hardest part is deciding where to go and for what: the Caribbean for sun or a diverse city in Asia or North America for food? South America for wine or Africa for wildlife? Here are some of our favorite places to go in February.

For more trip ideas and planning tips, check out Lonely Planet’s Where to Go When guidebook.

1. St Lucia

Best for beaches

Among Caribbean destinations vying as the most romantic, St Lucia has a couple of particularly enviable attributes: a roster of outstanding upmarket resorts that overlook gorgeous white-sand beaches lapped by the turquoise, bath-warm Caribbean and a long heritage of cacao farms fueling a passion for chocolate that’s been reignited in recent years. February, when the air is coolest and clearest, is the time to fall in love with this island’s most sensuous pleasures.

Advertisement

Planning tip: Independence Day celebrations on February 22 include parades and local festivities – be prepared to party.

2. Montréal, Canada

Best for the food scene

St-Viateur Bagel in Montréal, Canada. Alexi Hobbs for Lonely Planet

February in Montréal is cold – average highs hover around -3°C (26°F) – but the city is tailored to its climate and so is its eating scene. For sufficient fortification to function in the icy temperatures, stick to the classics: Montréal bagels, smoked-meat sandwiches and (of course) poutine. Yet Montréal is more diverse than ever, and its culinary offerings are similarly varied. Look to taste Korean fried chicken, Haitian griot (fried pork chunks) and Syrian kibbe.

Planning tip: If you happen to catch the tail end of the month, check out Montréal en Lumière, a festival of lights, culture and food showcasing all the city has to offer in winter.

3. Wyoming, USA

Best for skiing

Jackson Hole, Wyoming. CSNafzger/Shutterstock

When snow cloaks the Cowboy State, special things happen. Skiers and snowboarders will love the Teton Mountains resort town of Jackson Hole, nicknamed “The Big One” on account of its steep, thrilling terrain and great powder (driest and deepest in January and February). Further north, quite different thrills await in Yellowstone National Park. Heaving in summer, Yellowstone empties in winter. Park roads close, and the only ways to get around are by snowcoach, snowmobile, cross-country skis or snowshoes. Geysers and hot springs steam in the icy air, and animals congregate at the thermal areas for warmth.

Planning tip: Kings and Queens of Corbet’s is an incredible event at Jackson Hole, hosting Olympians, X-Games pros and Freeride champs in skiing and snowboarding. Prepare to be wowed (and then hit the after-party).

4. Madeira, Portugal

Best for an island vacation

Madeira, Portugal. Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

Madeira is an island without climatic extremes but with plenty of topographical ones. Adrift in the Atlantic, closer to Morocco than to Portugal, there’s barely any flatland to be found – every inch seems dramatically ruptured – and the sun shines all year round. Suffice it to say, in February, when most of Europe shivers, Madeira can bask in temperatures of up to 20°C (68°F). Even if it rains, there are so many microclimates that you are sure to find better weather somewhere on the island. The mild winter is ideal for hiking the island’s network of levadas (old irrigation channels) or relaxing with a poncha (sugarcane-spirit cocktail) in an ocean-view bar. Madeira promises numerous activities, too, from trail running to mountain biking and canyoning.

Planning tip: February kicks off Carnival in Madeira. Don’t miss out on 2 weeks packed with parades, parties and – best of all – costumes.

Advertisement

5. Mendoza, Argentina

Best for wine

Piedra Negra’s vineyard in the Valle de Uco, Argentina. garfoemala/Shutterstock

February is the most intoxicating time to visit the heart of Argentina’s wine country. Vineyards dominate here – every hillside is scored with vines – and in hot, sunny February, they’ll be healthily heavy with fruit in anticipation of the March harvest. A festive atmosphere reigns, with every bodega (of which there are close to 900) open for tours, tastings and celebrations. The leafy, plaza-dotted city of Mendoza makes a good base.

Planning tip: Break away from the vineyards for a morning to go hiking or rafting in Atuel Canyon, one of the oldest formations in the Andes. Just pack a layer or two if you’re hiking, as it can get a bit chilly at 800m above sea level.

6. Singapore

Best for street food

The Chinatown Complex Food Centre in Singapore. DerekTeo/Shutterstock

Warm weather is guaranteed year-round in Singapore, with average temperatures a fairly consistent 27°C (81°F). February, however, is one of the driest months, and if you come after Lunar New Year (a national holiday), the top attractions aren’t wildly busy. Perhaps the chief reason to visit, though, is to eat. Hawker centers serve up phenomenal food from inexpensive canteens, while top-end eateries are getting ever better. Seek out chili crab, spicy rendang (a slow-cooked meat dish) and the Peranakan dishes that are unique to the region.

Planning tip: If you’re in town at the end of the month, go to the city’s annual Chingay Parade to watch more than 4000 performers dance, sing and float through town in celebration of the city’s culture and traditions.

7. Tanzania

Best for a safari

Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania. Kjetil Kolbjornsrud/Shutterstock

February is a great time to explore northern Tanzania, as herds of wildebeest migrate down the plains and zebras munch their way across the southern Serengeti, getting their fill of the short grasses before giving birth, usually in early to mid-February. This short dry season also offers excellent birding, and some reserves such as Selous and Ruaha are relatively quiet, with lower rates at lodges. Make time for Olduvai Gorge – the famed Cradle of Mankind known for finds of early hominid remains – and the wildlife-dense Ngorongoro Crater.

8. Cambodia

Best for historic sites

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat at sunrise. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

The weather is dry and wonderful across Cambodia in February. Warmer than the early dry season (October to January) but not yet sweltering, this might be the best month to spend a few days admiring the Temples of Angkor. Then visit the floating villages of Tonlé Sap before relaxing on the golden beaches in Sihanoukville.

Planning tip: Start in Siem Reap, granting Angkor the time it deserves. Then cruise on Tonlé Sap Lake. Head south for the haunting museums of Phnom Penh before beach time in Kep or Sihanoukville.

9. United Arab Emirates

Best for sun

The Palm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Claire Plumridge/Getty Images

The UAE awaits discovery in this relatively comfortable month, when daytime temperatures linger around 24°C (75°F). Don’t limit yourself to the resort strands of Dubai: seek out sandy stretches such as Black Palace Beach, Khor Fakkan, Jebel Ali or Dibba in Fujairah. And cool off with some culture: look around the old center and forts of the oasis city Al Ain; 10 millennia of history at the expansive Mleiha Archaeological Site; and the world-class museums and galleries of Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, including the magnificent, dome-covered Louvre Abu Dhabi.

10. Thailand

Best for history

The Wat Mahathat complex in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Preto Perola/Shutterstock

The cooler, dry season in Thailand is perfect for stringing together a daisy chain of absorbing historic sites by railway. Begin with bustling Bangkok’s Grand Palace, Wat Pho and Wat Phra Kaew – home of the Emerald Buddha – which recall the founding of the modern capital in the late 18th century. To the west, contemporary Kanchanaburi echoes with reminders of more recent turmoil, particularly the so-called Death Railway built by forced labor during WWII. North of Bangkok, examine the evocative temple ruins of Ayuthaya, capital of Siam from the 14th century. After roaming those fascinating remains, head by train to Chiang Mai, famed for its night markets and surrounded by gilded temples. Finish your tour at the atmospherically tumbledown remains of Wiang Kum Kam, the heart of the 13th-century Lanna kingdom.

11. Cabo Verde

Best for music and water sports

Santo Antão, Cape Verde. ChrisNoe/Shutterstock

Part of Africa but shaped by Portuguese and Brazilian influences, the 10-island archipelago of Cabo Verde sits in the Atlantic, 1000km west of Senegal. That remoteness has nurtured a distinct fusion culture, best expressed in the intoxicating folk music known as morna. You’ll also find sandy beaches, lively bars (especially on São Vicente and Sal) and excellent hiking, notably up Fogo’s volcanic Pico and among the mountains of Santo Antão. With year-round warmth of 26–30°C (79–86°F), it’s a magnet for sunseekers escaping the northern hemisphere’s winter, and February, one of the breezier months, is ideal for sailing, surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing.

Planning tip: For the best mix of beaches, nightlife and water sports, plan a twin break to Sal and Boavista, linked by flights – both destinations have international airports (as do Santiago and São Vicente).

12. Rapa Nui (Easter Island), Chile

Best for ancient mysteries

Rapa Nui National Park, Chile. Eric Lafforgue/Lonely Planet

Calling Rapa Nui isolated doesn’t come close: this volcanic speck lies more than 3600km west of mainland Chile in the Pacific. Its Polynesian settlers developed singular traditions and artifacts, most famously hundreds of colossal moai (carved stone heads) that loom up to 10m tall. Centuries of clan strife, colonization and ecological collapse took a toll on that heritage, but today it’s celebrated once more at the 2-week Rapa Nui Tapati festival at the start of February, a hot, dry month that’s also prime time for exploring. Plot your route around Orongo Cultural Village, the Rano Raraku volcano, where partly carved moai sprout from the slopes, and the monumental platform of Ahu Tongariki; make time to cheer on the horse racing, swimming and boating competitions; enjoy the music and dancing; and watch the crowning of the festival queen.

Planning tip: Rapa Nui is reachable by plane from Santiago, Chile, and Lima, Peru. Allow 3 or 4 nights, and bring insect repellent, as mosquitoes sometimes carry dengue and Zika.