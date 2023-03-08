The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…
St Lucia
Blessed by nature, St Lucia has geographic and cultural riches enough to embarrass far bigger nations. Notwithstanding, it remains a down-to-earth place that wears its breathtaking beauty with nonchalance.
Noted for its oodles of small and luxurious resorts that drip color and flair, it is really two islands in one. Rodney Bay in the north offers lazy days and modern comforts amid a beautiful bay. In the south, Soufrière is at the heart of a gorgeous region of old plantations, hidden beaches and the geologic wonder of the impossibly photogenic Pitons.
Nature lovers can hike to jungle-clad waterfalls, climb extinct volcanic cones or zip through the forest canopy on land, or dive beneath the calm Caribbean to get up close to St Lucia's marine life. Foodies will be enamored with the islands delicious Creole cuisine.
Explore St Lucia
- SSugar Beach
The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…
- PPigeon Island National Landmark
Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…
- MMamiku Gardens
A relaxing focal point for any eastern day trip, the Mamiku botanical gardens are located on the grounds of a former plantation and boast an extensive…
- Sulphur Springs
Looking like something off the surface of the moon, the Sulphur Springs are saddled with the unfortunate tagline of being the world’s only drive-in…
- Anse Chastanet
Stretched out in front of the resort of the same name, Anse Chastanet is a fine curving beach. The sheltered bay is protected by high cliffs. The…
- LLa Tille Waterfalls
Off the beaten track and rarely visited, La Tille is one of the better waterfalls on the island, with a high-volume cascade falling into a large pool…
- DDiamond Falls Botanical Gardens & Mineral Baths
Wander amid tropical flowers and trees at this old estate. The mineral baths date from 1784, when they were built atop hot springs so that the troops of…
- AAnse Cochon
Offering clear waters with some of the best diving and snorkeling on the island, Anse Cochon is a secluded bay and a favorite of the day-trip boats; it…
- PPitons Waterfall
In the mood for a dip in tepid waters? Make a beeline for this picturesque cascade surrounded by lush forest and fed by a mix of natural streams and…
Latest Stories from St Lucia
Planning Toolkit
Discover some of the most unique and fulfilling experiences your next destination has to offer.
Tips & Travel trends to help you pick the perfect time to visit this destination.
Everything you need to know about services, requirements, and the application process when traveling internationally.
Browse the various transportation options to make your trip that much easier when you arrive.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout St Lucia.
See
Sugar Beach
The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…
See
Pigeon Island National Landmark
Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…
See
Mamiku Gardens
A relaxing focal point for any eastern day trip, the Mamiku botanical gardens are located on the grounds of a former plantation and boast an extensive…
See
Sulphur Springs
Looking like something off the surface of the moon, the Sulphur Springs are saddled with the unfortunate tagline of being the world’s only drive-in…
See
Anse Chastanet
Stretched out in front of the resort of the same name, Anse Chastanet is a fine curving beach. The sheltered bay is protected by high cliffs. The…
See
La Tille Waterfalls
Off the beaten track and rarely visited, La Tille is one of the better waterfalls on the island, with a high-volume cascade falling into a large pool…
See
Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens & Mineral Baths
Wander amid tropical flowers and trees at this old estate. The mineral baths date from 1784, when they were built atop hot springs so that the troops of…
See
Anse Cochon
Offering clear waters with some of the best diving and snorkeling on the island, Anse Cochon is a secluded bay and a favorite of the day-trip boats; it…
See
Pitons Waterfall
In the mood for a dip in tepid waters? Make a beeline for this picturesque cascade surrounded by lush forest and fed by a mix of natural streams and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about St Lucia
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.