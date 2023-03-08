©Paul Baggaley/Getty Images

St Lucia

Blessed by nature, St Lucia has geographic and cultural riches enough to embarrass far bigger nations. Notwithstanding, it remains a down-to-earth place that wears its breathtaking beauty with nonchalance.

Noted for its oodles of small and luxurious resorts that drip color and flair, it is really two islands in one. Rodney Bay in the north offers lazy days and modern comforts amid a beautiful bay. In the south, Soufrière is at the heart of a gorgeous region of old plantations, hidden beaches and the geologic wonder of the impossibly photogenic Pitons.

Nature lovers can hike to jungle-clad waterfalls, climb extinct volcanic cones or zip through the forest canopy on land, or dive beneath the calm Caribbean to get up close to St Lucia's marine life. Foodies will be enamored with the islands delicious Creole cuisine.

Explore St Lucia

  • S

    Sugar Beach

    The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…

  • P

    Pigeon Island National Landmark

    Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…

  • M

    Mamiku Gardens

    A relaxing focal point for any eastern day trip, the Mamiku botanical gardens are located on the grounds of a former plantation and boast an extensive…

  • Sulphur Springs

    Looking like something off the surface of the moon, the Sulphur Springs are saddled with the unfortunate tagline of being the world’s only drive-in…

  • Anse Chastanet

    Stretched out in front of the resort of the same name, Anse Chastanet is a fine curving beach. The sheltered bay is protected by high cliffs. The…

  • L

    La Tille Waterfalls

    Off the beaten track and rarely visited, La Tille is one of the better waterfalls on the island, with a high-volume cascade falling into a large pool…

  • A

    Anse Cochon

    Offering clear waters with some of the best diving and snorkeling on the island, Anse Cochon is a secluded bay and a favorite of the day-trip boats; it…

  • P

    Pitons Waterfall

    In the mood for a dip in tepid waters? Make a beeline for this picturesque cascade surrounded by lush forest and fed by a mix of natural streams and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout St Lucia.

