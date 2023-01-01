Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens & Mineral Baths

Wander amid tropical flowers and trees at this old estate. The mineral baths date from 1784, when they were built atop hot springs so that the troops of France's King Louis XVI could take advantage of their therapeutic effects. You can take a dip in small public pools among nature or in the less appealing enclosed private bathhouse. The gardens are 1 mile east of Soufrière town center.

There is a lovely trail that ends at a waterfall running down the rock face – but it's for viewing only, visitors are not permitted to bathe under it. Guides congregate outside the entrance and will talk you through the flora as you stroll. They are not permitted to charge a fee but a reasonable gratuity is expected.