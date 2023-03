In the mood for a dip in tepid waters? Make a beeline for this picturesque cascade surrounded by lush forest and fed by a mix of natural streams and underground thermal sulfur springs from Soufrière volcano. There are two small concrete pools fed by the main waterfall and another at the end of a side channel. You can shower under the flow but watch out for the slippery rocks.

It's on the road to Jalousie Plantation.