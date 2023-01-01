The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand and in the water. Like most in the area, it was originally a gray-sand beach – the soft white sands are imported from abroad. There are free basic public loungers at the far northern end; alternatively, when occupancy is low, you can rent one of the resort's more luxurious models.

Public access is through the Viceroy resort by paying for the expensive day pass (US$50), which is consumable at the restaurant. If you have a reservation at the watersports center, a shuttle will be sent for you. Otherwise it's a long walk from the entrance gate; it feels even longer on the way back up. A stress-free way to visit is by boat as part of an island cruise.