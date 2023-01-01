Mamiku Gardens

A relaxing focal point for any eastern day trip, the Mamiku botanical gardens are located on the grounds of a former plantation and boast an extensive collection of tropical flora including some wonderful orchids. Upon arrival you'll be given a booklet to assist in identifying the 297 named species in the gardens. But it's not just about the plants, there are also historical ruins to explore, hiking trails and birdwatching tours.

The estate was gifted to the Baron de Micoud by Louis XIV in the early 1700s; it's said that it got its name from the locals' abbreviation of the name of the lady of the manor, Madame Micoud. During the War of the Brigands, the estate, which had been turned into a British military base, was overrun by freed slaves who went on to expel the British from the island.

If there's no staff at the gate make your way up to the cafeteria to pay the entrance fee.