Just south of Dennery on the road to Vieux Fort, this lookout point is well worth stopping at for fantastic views over the town.
Mandele Lookout Point
St Lucia
12.68 MILES
The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…
Pigeon Island National Landmark
13.87 MILES
Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…
2.88 MILES
A relaxing focal point for any eastern day trip, the Mamiku botanical gardens are located on the grounds of a former plantation and boast an extensive…
11.48 MILES
Looking like something off the surface of the moon, the Sulphur Springs are saddled with the unfortunate tagline of being the world’s only drive-in…
Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens & Mineral Baths
11.28 MILES
Wander amid tropical flowers and trees at this old estate. The mineral baths date from 1784, when they were built atop hot springs so that the troops of…
12.93 MILES
Stretched out in front of the resort of the same name, Anse Chastanet is a fine curving beach. The sheltered bay is protected by high cliffs. The…
12.9 MILES
Backed by lush rainforest, this dreamy secluded enclave of sand edges a gently curved cove that's about a 10-minute walk north of Anse Chastanet, or about…
12.77 MILES
At the southern tip of the island, Sandy Beach is a beautiful strand of white sand that looks out on the rugged Maria Islands. There's always a stiff…
2.88 MILES
5.42 MILES
Off the beaten track and rarely visited, La Tille is one of the better waterfalls on the island, with a high-volume cascade falling into a large pool…
7.05 MILES
This nature reserve lies about 6 miles (10km) inland from the west-coast highway, in Millet. Here’s your chance to spot endemic species, including the St…
9.44 MILES
On this popular tour you learn the colorful story behind the island’s only remaining distillery and about the the rum-making procedure. The one-hour tour…
5. Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
9.84 MILES
The city’s Catholic cathedral, built in 1897, looks like a fairly typical grand stone church from the outside, but step inside and check out the…
9.87 MILES
This central square is named for local writer Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1992. It's a quiet park that seems somehow isolated…
9.91 MILES
Sitting atop the 853ft Morne Fortune, about 3 miles south of Castries center, is Fort Charlotte, whose construction began under the French and was…
9.93 MILES
Head to the north side of the central market, where you'll find fresh produce from the rich countryside, traditional drinks and other items. It's a fine…