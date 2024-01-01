Castries Central Market

St Lucia

Head to the north side of the central market, where you'll find fresh produce from the rich countryside, traditional drinks and other items. It's a fine place to get a taste of authentic non-resort St Lucia and try traditional cuisine at bargain prices or just to take a wander amongst the wonderful smells and Castries characters.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Sugar Beach

    13.53 MILES

    The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…

  • Grande Anse des Salines

    Grande Anse des Salines

    27.9 MILES

    A perfect arc of white sand, Grande Anse des Salines is the Caribbean you came to see. Palm trees lean over the ribbon of beach that shelves ever so…

    Pigeon Island National Landmark

    5.84 MILES

    Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…

    Mamiku Gardens

    11.51 MILES

    A relaxing focal point for any eastern day trip, the Mamiku botanical gardens are located on the grounds of a former plantation and boast an extensive…

    Sulphur Springs

    12.54 MILES

    Looking like something off the surface of the moon, the Sulphur Springs are saddled with the unfortunate tagline of being the world’s only drive-in…

    Anse Chastanet

    11.71 MILES

    Stretched out in front of the resort of the same name, Anse Chastanet is a fine curving beach. The sheltered bay is protected by high cliffs. The…

    Anse Mamin

    11.54 MILES

    Backed by lush rainforest, this dreamy secluded enclave of sand edges a gently curved cove that's about a 10-minute walk north of Anse Chastanet, or about…

Nearby St Lucia attractions

2. Derek Walcott Square

0.21 MILES

This central square is named for local writer Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1992. It's a quiet park that seems somehow isolated…

3. Fort Charlotte

1.01 MILES

Sitting atop the 853ft Morne Fortune, about 3 miles south of Castries center, is Fort Charlotte, whose construction began under the French and was…

4. Vigie Beach

1.05 MILES

This 2-mile beach runs parallel to the George FL Charles Airport runway. Vigie Beach is where you can find locals taking a quick dip on hot days. The…

5. La Toc Beach

1.35 MILES

South of Castries, this splendid golden-sand beach remains largely off the tourist radar, not least because it’s a bit hard to find. Go in the direction…

6. Choc Beach

2.01 MILES

A promontory separates Vigie and Choc Bays. The southern section of this long swath of honey-colored sand is flanked by the highway (noise!) but if you…

7. Union Nature Trail

2.76 MILES

This small nature center run by the forestry department is in the process of being redeveloped. It's mostly aimed at local school groups and has limited…

8. Labrellotte Bay

3.23 MILES

This quiet, sheltered bay is fringed by a good strand of golden sand backed by steep hillsides. It has shallow, calm waters, making it ideal for families…