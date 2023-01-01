St Lucia Rum Distillery

On this popular tour you learn the colorful story behind the island’s only remaining distillery and about the the rum-making procedure. The one-hour tour is targeted to the package-tour crowds and is a little bit cheesy. It runs hourly or so with the last tour at 2:30pm and concludes with a tasting and an opportunity to purchase bottles of rum at factory prices. It’s off the road to Anse La Raye, in Roseau, south of Marigot Bay.

It's worth noting that St Lucia no longer produces commercial quantities of sugar cane, so rum here is made with molasses imported from Guyana or Barbados.