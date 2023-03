Studded with a strand of palms, this small sliver of sand that juts out into the bay is the picture-perfect place for sunbathing, swimming, snorkeling or simply watching yachts quietly slipping by. It's accessible by a small ferry (EC$5) that grinds a groove from one side of the bay to the other as it makes dozens of trips a day.

Unfortunately LaBas is now fairly narrow due to sand erosion and the waters are not always the clearest.