Offering clear waters with some of the best diving and snorkeling on the island, Anse Cochon is a secluded bay and a favorite of the day-trip boats; it can either be blissfully quiet or way too crowded depending on when you arrive. Be aware of pushy vendors on kayaks offering to tow snorkelers to the best spots for exorbitant fees.

Access to the beach is either by boat or via a pricey resort which charges a US$20 entry fee (can be used for food and drinks in the bar).