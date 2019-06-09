Stretched out in front of the resort of the same name, Anse Chastanet is a fine curving beach. The sheltered bay is protected by high cliffs. The snorkeling just offshore is some of the best on the island; hassle-free access is through the resort, which also offers day passes if you want to use the sun loungers and water-sports facilities.

It's a moderate 1-mile walk from Soufrière – just watch out for vehicles along the sheer mountain road. It's also possible to take a water taxi (EC$100 round-trip) from the main dock in town.