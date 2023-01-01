Morne Coubaril Estate

This 18th-century estate off the Vieux Fort Rd, about half a mile northwest of the Sulphur Springs turnoff, offers a great insight into the plantation world that dominated this country for so long. Guided estate tours include stops at a replica donkey-powered mill, a cocoa production facility and herbal garden. For something a bit more exciting, zip lines let you sail through the forest, with Petit Piton forming a perfect backdrop. There are six zip lines and 12 platforms.

There are also various horseback riding tours: around the plantation, to the beach and to Sulphur Springs (from US$75).