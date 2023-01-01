Pigeon Island National Landmark

Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings create a ghost-town effect. The grounds are well endowed with lofty trees, manicured lawns and fine coastal views. Bring a picnic and make a day of it. Guided tours of the site can be arranged at the ticket office for EC$59 for groups of one to seven visitors.

Near the gate is the officers kitchen, dating from 1824, behind which is the officers quarters, which were partially rebuilt in 1993. Across the grassy area are the ruins of the barracks, originally constructed in 1808, the largest buildings on the site.

At the top of Fort Rodney Hill, you’ll find the small but well-preserved fortress, a few rusting cannons and cardiac-arresting views. For more views, continue north past the stone foundations of the ridge battery to the top of the 359ft Signal Peak, about a 20-minute walk.