Rodney Bay Marina

St Lucia

The state-of-the-art marina is the stomping ground of sailors and the well-heeled. It contains a series of shops, restaurants, trendy bars and just about anything else a mariner might need. It’s a lovely place for an evening stroll among the floating village of yachts, followed by a drink or bite to eat.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St Lucia Caribbean, woman on vacation at the tropical Island of Saint Lucia Caribbean ocean 1214935365

    Sugar Beach

    18.65 MILES

    The most famous beach on the island, gorgeous Sugar Beach is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons, ensuring phenomenal views both from the sand…

  • Grande Anse des Salines

    Grande Anse des Salines

    22.98 MILES

    A perfect arc of white sand, Grande Anse des Salines is the Caribbean you came to see. Palm trees lean over the ribbon of beach that shelves ever so…

  • Caribbean, St. Lucia, Cap Estate, Pigeon Island National Park and Fort Rodney

    Pigeon Island National Landmark

    1.6 MILES

    Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…

  • Plage Anse d'Arlet

    Plage Anse d'Arlet

    29.91 MILES

    This gorgeous stretch of dark-golden sand in front of Anse d'Arlet Bourg is backed by the village's 18th-century church and is one of the loveliest places…

  • Photographer at the Mamiku Gardens, the largest gardens in Saint Lucia. The winding footpaths escort you among tropical plants and orchids, flowering shrubs and herbs, moving from a small garden to another. A path leads up the hill towards the ruins of the house and down along the creek, giving splendid views over the coast. The park was built around an ancient house dating back to 1766 and belonged to Baron Micoud, a French army colonel and former Governor of Saint Lucia. Canon EOS 5D Mark II 185092697 Rainforest, Real People, Ecological Reserve, Bioreserve, Wilderness Area, Photographing, Non-Urban Scene, Women, Beauty In Nature, One Person, Green Color, Tropical Climate, Environment, Nature, Rural Scene, Outdoors, Full Frame, Horizontal, Long Exposure, People, St. Lucia, Caribbean, Lush Foliage, Palm Tree, Tropical Tree, Evergreen Tree, Tree, Moss, Plant, Sunlight, Day, Tropical Rainforest, Forest, Woodland, Tree Area, Stream, Water, understory, Nature, People, Plants, Landscapes

    Mamiku Gardens

    14.72 MILES

    A relaxing focal point for any eastern day trip, the Mamiku botanical gardens are located on the grounds of a former plantation and boast an extensive…

  • Sulphur Springs.

    Sulphur Springs

    17.62 MILES

    Looking like something off the surface of the moon, the Sulphur Springs are saddled with the unfortunate tagline of being the world’s only drive-in…

  • Caribbean, St Lucia, Soufriere, Anse Chastanet, Anse Chastanet Beach

    Anse Chastanet

    16.89 MILES

    Stretched out in front of the resort of the same name, Anse Chastanet is a fine curving beach. The sheltered bay is protected by high cliffs. The…

Nearby St Lucia attractions

1. Reduit Beach

0.43 MILES

This long stretch of white sand is the most popular beach on the island. The sea ranges from turquoise to azure, the waves are benign and there are plenty…

2. Smugglers Cove

1.49 MILES

Close your eyes and imagine a hidden cove, framed on three sides by steep sheltering cliffs. You’ve just pictured Smugglers Cove, a secluded crescent of…

4. Cas-en-Bas

1.61 MILES

Apart from kitesurfers who come here for the excellent winds, few visit this wide curve of gray sand because it’s a bit off the beaten track. It’s a…

5. Labrellotte Bay

2.17 MILES

This quiet, sheltered bay is fringed by a good strand of golden sand backed by steep hillsides. It has shallow, calm waters, making it ideal for families…

6. Union Nature Trail

2.67 MILES

This small nature center run by the forestry department is in the process of being redeveloped. It's mostly aimed at local school groups and has limited…

7. Choc Beach

3.17 MILES

A promontory separates Vigie and Choc Bays. The southern section of this long swath of honey-colored sand is flanked by the highway (noise!) but if you…

8. Vigie Beach

4.14 MILES

This 2-mile beach runs parallel to the George FL Charles Airport runway. Vigie Beach is where you can find locals taking a quick dip on hot days. The…