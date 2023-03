This quiet, sheltered bay is fringed by a good strand of golden sand backed by steep hillsides. It has shallow, calm waters, making it ideal for families. While it's a public space, it has been somewhat taken over by the resorts at both ends where the sand is widest, but go ahead and throw your towel down.

To access the bay, follow the road to the East Winds Inn, then take the rough road that skirts the hotel and descends to the beach.