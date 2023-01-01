A perfect arc of white sand, Grande Anse des Salines is the Caribbean you came to see. Palm trees lean over the ribbon of beach that shelves ever so gently into a classic turquoise sea. It's located about 5km south of Ste-Anne along the D9 and there are hundreds of parking spaces just back from the sand. Snack bars and artisan sorbet sellers provide sustenance in the shade, but otherwise it's wonderfully undeveloped – a slice of fabulously raw nature.

Les Salines gets its name from Étang des Salines, the large salt pond that backs it. Observation points have been set up for spotting local wildlife.