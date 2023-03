This haunting memorial on a grassy headland overlooking the sea is made up of 15 formless Easter Island–esque figures in stone, heads hung in mourning. It commemorates the scores of enslaved people who lost their lives in a shipwreck off the coast here in April 1830, and more generally, the tens of thousands of enslaved Africans who were taken to Martinique as part of the transatlantic slave trade.

The memorial is off the D37.