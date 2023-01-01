Theater Ruins

St-Pierre’s most impressive ruins are those of the town's 18th-century theater. While most of it was destroyed in the 1902 eruption of Mont Pelée, enough remains to give a sense of the building's former grandeur. It once seated 800 and hosted theater troupes from mainland France. On the ruins' northeastern side you can peer down into the tiny, thick-walled jail cell that housed Louis-Auguste Cyparis, one of the town’s three survivors.

Look out for the 1917 sculptural work that Madeleine Jouvray – a pupil of Rodin's – created to depict the suffering of the town.

Another area rich in ruins is the Quartier du Figuier, also along Rue Bouillé.