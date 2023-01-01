Zoo de Martinique

One of northern Martinique's biggest attractions, this zoo–botanical garden–historical site almost gives you three for the price of one. Amid the ruins of a sugar mill that was destroyed in the 1902 eruption of Mont Pelée, enclosures and cages house monkeys, parrots, butterflies, jaguars, flamingos and cougars. The whole scene is given color by myriad tropical plants, and there's information throughout on the mill's history and demise. If you're in the area it's unmissable.