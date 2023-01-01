Centre de Découverte des Sciences de la Terre

Just 1.5km north of town, the earth-science museum looks like a big white box set atop some columns. It hosts a permanent exhibit on Mont Pelée and volcanoes in general, most of which is in French. An almost hour-long film, Volcans des Antilles, is shown in the large cinema and recounts Pelée’s eruption and the dire consequences. It’s subtitled in English and shown at 9:30am, 11:30am, 2pm and 4pm (10:30am, 12:30pm, 3pm and 5pm in July and August).

Kids may grow weary of the film, but the interactive experiment room will soon rekindle their interest.