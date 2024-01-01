St-Pierre's old cathedral was reduced to a stump in the Mont Pelée eruption of 1902 and never regained its former glory, despite a 1920s rebuild. It is romantically known as the 'pirates' church' as it's said that local brigands donated their booty for ecclesiastical purposes. At the time of research it was closed for renovation.
