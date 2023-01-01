Jardin de Balata

Just 10km north of Fort-de-France, this mature botanical garden in a rainforest setting is one of Martinique’s top attractions and will please anyone with even a passing interest in the island's plant life. The hour-long walk around the garden is clearly marked, and a tree walk and fish ponds will keep kids interested. Otherwise (unless you encounter a cruise tour), this is a tranquil place of rattling bamboo, humming birds, dramatic views down to the sea and rustling tropical leaves.

There's a good gift shop and restaurant as well as ample free parking. To get here by public transportation from Fort-de-France, take a suburban bus (€1.50, 20 minutes) from Rue André Aliker.