This statue of Empress Josephine holding a locket with a portrait of Napoléon in it stands in La Savane. In the 1990s the head was lopped off and red paint was splashed over the body, and the statue remains as it was after the attack. Josephine is not highly regarded by islanders, who believe that she was directly responsible for convincing Napoleon to reintroduce slavery in the French West Indies so that her family plantation in Trois-Îlets would not suffer.