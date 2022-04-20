Shop
Even if you've come to Martinique for the beaches, you'll be very glad to spend a day in vibrant Fort-de-France, the island's capital and by far the biggest city in the French West Indies. A popular destination for cruise ships, international yachties and French tourists, the bustling centre has everything from tranquil parks and a tiny beach to colourful local markets and worthwhile restaurants, its lively streets contrasting starkly with the rest of often sleepy Martinique.
Fort-de-France
The hulking fortress that gave the city its name lies on the far side of La Savane and dates from 1640, although most of what stands today is the result…
Fort-de-France
Fort-de-France’s most visible landmark, the Bibliothèque Schoelcher is an elaborate, colorful building with a Byzantine dome and an interesting ornate…
Fort-de-France
This statue of Empress Josephine holding a locket with a portrait of Napoléon in it stands in La Savane. In the 1990s the head was lopped off and red…
Fort-de-France
The Palais de Justice, a neoclassical courthouse built in 1906, is two blocks northeast of the cathedral and can only be viewed from the outside. The…
Fort-de-France
This rectangular park at the heart of Fort-de-France was created when a mangrove swamp was drained after the city became the capital. As well as a…
Fort-de-France
With its neo-Byzantine style, flying buttresses and 57m steeple, the newly renovated and eye-pleasingly symmetrical Cathédrale St-Louis is one of Fort-de…
Fort-de-France
This tiny but clean beach in front of the Fort St-Louis is a popular place to cool off right in the middle of Fort-de-France. Nearby is a playground…
Fort-de-France
This bustling market where local farmers hawk fruits and vegetables runs along the western side of the Parc Culturel Aimé Césaire and spills into the…