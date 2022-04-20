Fort-de-France

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Fort de France, Martinique

Getty Images

Overview

Even if you've come to Martinique for the beaches, you'll be very glad to spend a day in vibrant Fort-de-France, the island's capital and by far the biggest city in the French West Indies. A popular destination for cruise ships, international yachties and French tourists, the bustling centre has everything from tranquil parks and a tiny beach to colourful local markets and worthwhile restaurants, its lively streets contrasting starkly with the rest of often sleepy Martinique.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Fort St-Louis

    Fort St-Louis

    Fort-de-France

    The hulking fortress that gave the city its name lies on the far side of La Savane and dates from 1640, although most of what stands today is the result…

  • Bibliothèque Schoelcher

    Bibliothèque Schoelcher

    Fort-de-France

    Fort-de-France’s most visible landmark, the Bibliothèque Schoelcher is an elaborate, colorful building with a Byzantine dome and an interesting ornate…

  • Statue of Empress Josephine

    Statue of Empress Josephine

    Fort-de-France

    This statue of Empress Josephine holding a locket with a portrait of Napoléon in it stands in La Savane. In the 1990s the head was lopped off and red…

  • Palais de Justice

    Palais de Justice

    Fort-de-France

    The Palais de Justice, a neoclassical courthouse built in 1906, is two blocks northeast of the cathedral and can only be viewed from the outside. The…

  • La Savane

    La Savane

    Fort-de-France

    This rectangular park at the heart of Fort-de-France was created when a mangrove swamp was drained after the city became the capital. As well as a…

  • Cathédrale St-Louis

    Cathédrale St-Louis

    Fort-de-France

    With its neo-Byzantine style, flying buttresses and 57m steeple, the newly renovated and eye-pleasingly symmetrical Cathédrale St-Louis is one of Fort-de…

  • Plage La Française

    Plage La Française

    Fort-de-France

    This tiny but clean beach in front of the Fort St-Louis is a popular place to cool off right in the middle of Fort-de-France. Nearby is a playground…

  • Marché des Fermiers

    Marché des Fermiers

    Fort-de-France

    This bustling market where local farmers hawk fruits and vegetables runs along the western side of the Parc Culturel Aimé Césaire and spills into the…

View more attractions