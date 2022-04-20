Overview

Even if you've come to Martinique for the beaches, you'll be very glad to spend a day in vibrant Fort-de-France, the island's capital and by far the biggest city in the French West Indies. A popular destination for cruise ships, international yachties and French tourists, the bustling centre has everything from tranquil parks and a tiny beach to colourful local markets and worthwhile restaurants, its lively streets contrasting starkly with the rest of often sleepy Martinique.