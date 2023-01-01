Fort-de-France’s most visible landmark, the Bibliothèque Schoelcher is an elaborate, colorful building with a Byzantine dome and an interesting ornate interior. The library was built in Paris and displayed at the 1889 World Exposition. It was then dismantled, shipped in pieces to Fort-de-France and reassembled in its current location. It's the work of Pierre-Henri Picq (1833–1911), who also designed Fort-de-France's cathedral and covered market.

Note that this is a working library where students come to write essays. No photography is permitted inside the building.