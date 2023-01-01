Plage Anse d'Arlet

This gorgeous stretch of dark-golden sand in front of Anse d'Arlet Bourg is backed by the village's 18th-century church and is one of the loveliest places to swim in Martinique. The beach is bookended by restaurants and bars, and it's rarely difficult to find your own spot beneath the various trees that back the beach.

If you've perused the holiday brochures before you came to the island, you're sure to have seen the shot of the church and beach from the end of the pier – one of Martinique's most photogenic vistas and a perfect selfie spot. Come on the weekend to see weddings spilling onto the square in front to a Creole beat.

It's very popular with holidaying families.