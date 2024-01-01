Plage du Diamant

Martinique

This beautiful stretch of white sand extends for 2km to the west of Le Diamant. Swimming is not recommended, as the waves can be very strong, but it's a picture-perfect place for sunbathing, beachcombing, picnicking in the shade of the trees or simply enjoying the view of the nearby Rocher du Diamant.

Nearby Martinique attractions

1. Church of St Thomas

0.53 MILES

Le Diamant's ancient-looking church actually dates from the early 19th century. (The church it replaced had been destroyed twice in hurricanes.) It's…

2. Mémorial Cap 110

1.23 MILES

This haunting memorial on a grassy headland overlooking the sea is made up of 15 formless Easter Island–esque figures in stone, heads hung in mourning. It…

3. Rocher du Diamant

2.31 MILES

This extraordinary-looking 176m-high pointed volcanic islet, just under a mile offshore from Le Diamant, is a very popular dive site, with interesting…

4. Plage Anse d'Arlet

3.33 MILES

This gorgeous stretch of dark-golden sand in front of Anse d'Arlet Bourg is backed by the village's 18th-century church and is one of the loveliest places…

5. Musée de la Pagerie

3.87 MILES

This former sugar estate was the birthplace of Marie Josèphe Rose Tascher de la Pagerie, the future Empress Josephine of France. A picturesque stone…

6. Plage de Grande Anse

3.87 MILES

This long, narrow stretch of golden sand is nice to look at but not so nice to lie on (due to fishing boats and lack of privacy). There are often…

7. Maison de la Canne

3.94 MILES

This slightly aging museum occupies the site of a sugar refinery and rum distillery, and tells the sad story of the slave trade and the sugar business…

8. Trois-Rivières Distillery

4.6 MILES

Martinique’s oldest and best-known rum producer actually provides the worst visitor experience of all the island's distilleries. Unless you join a guided…