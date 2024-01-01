This beautiful stretch of white sand extends for 2km to the west of Le Diamant. Swimming is not recommended, as the waves can be very strong, but it's a picture-perfect place for sunbathing, beachcombing, picnicking in the shade of the trees or simply enjoying the view of the nearby Rocher du Diamant.
Plage du Diamant
Martinique
11.61 MILES
A perfect arc of white sand, Grande Anse des Salines is the Caribbean you came to see. Palm trees lean over the ribbon of beach that shelves ever so…
Pigeon Island National Landmark
26.8 MILES
Pigeon Island is a fun place to explore, with paths winding around the remains of barracks, batteries and garrisons; the partially intact stone buildings…
3.33 MILES
This gorgeous stretch of dark-golden sand in front of Anse d'Arlet Bourg is backed by the village's 18th-century church and is one of the loveliest places…
11.32 MILES
Just 10km north of Fort-de-France, this mature botanical garden in a rainforest setting is one of Martinique’s top attractions and will please anyone with…
8.84 MILES
The hulking fortress that gave the city its name lies on the far side of La Savane and dates from 1640, although most of what stands today is the result…
21.6 MILES
This palm-fringed beach with coarse golden sand and lots of shade is one of Martinique’s most appealing strands. It's not altogether suitable for swimming…
20 MILES
One of northern Martinique's biggest attractions, this zoo–botanical garden–historical site almost gives you three for the price of one. Amid the ruins of…
5.34 MILES
The main beach in Trois-Îlets is a gorgeous stretch of white sand that shelves gradually into a turquoise sea. The views are of Fort-de-France and the…
0.53 MILES
Le Diamant's ancient-looking church actually dates from the early 19th century. (The church it replaced had been destroyed twice in hurricanes.) It's…
1.23 MILES
This haunting memorial on a grassy headland overlooking the sea is made up of 15 formless Easter Island–esque figures in stone, heads hung in mourning. It…
2.31 MILES
This extraordinary-looking 176m-high pointed volcanic islet, just under a mile offshore from Le Diamant, is a very popular dive site, with interesting…
3.87 MILES
This former sugar estate was the birthplace of Marie Josèphe Rose Tascher de la Pagerie, the future Empress Josephine of France. A picturesque stone…
3.87 MILES
This long, narrow stretch of golden sand is nice to look at but not so nice to lie on (due to fishing boats and lack of privacy). There are often…
3.94 MILES
This slightly aging museum occupies the site of a sugar refinery and rum distillery, and tells the sad story of the slave trade and the sugar business…
4.6 MILES
Martinique’s oldest and best-known rum producer actually provides the worst visitor experience of all the island's distilleries. Unless you join a guided…