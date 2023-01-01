Trois-Rivières Distillery

Martinique’s oldest and best-known rum producer actually provides the worst visitor experience of all the island's distilleries. Unless you join a guided tour (10am, 11am, noon, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm) there's virtually nothing to see here, though the factory shop is a glitzy, well-stocked affair. There's no self-guided tour, and the plant is scrappy and surprisingly small. However, this is a great place to buy Martinique's most famous rum at the source.

The distillery is hard to find: most sat-navs put it just off the highway, but you have to leave at the next exit and double back on yourself. Signs to the place are misleading.