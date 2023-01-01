Château Dubuc

The ruins of this 17th-century estate are set almost at the end of the peninsula and are a haunting and atmospheric sight. The story goes that the master of the estate used a lantern to lure ships into wrecking themselves off the coast and then gathered the loot. Now the place is a superbly run attraction, and your entry fee includes an excellent audio tour that really brings it to life. Allow plenty of time here, as it's an enormous site.

Several hiking trails start from here, including a 3km walk to a historic lighthouse, from where there are great views.

To get here from Tartane you'll need your own wheels (the road is unpaved, but you don't need a 4WD). Due to the lack of shade, this is not a place you'll want to bring the kids.