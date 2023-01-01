Rhumerie St James

This museum is set in a beautiful colonial home on the site of St James plantation’s working distillery. Some of the signage is in English, and the numbered photos on the ground level give a nice overview of how sugarcane becomes rum. Upstairs exhibitions look at the history of the St James Rum brand – look out for the melted, mangled bottles from the 1902 eruption. Guided tours of the plant run at 10am and 11:30am.

In the tasting room you can sample various rums and they'll also mix you a ti-punch (a strong cocktail of rum, lime and cane syrup). The plantation is on the D24, 200m west of the N1, on the southern outskirts of Ste-Marie.