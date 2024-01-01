Anse de Tartane

Fronting the village of Tartane, this long strand of soft beige sand has lots of fishing shacks, a fish market and colorful gommier (gum-tree) boats. It can get crowded with locals at weekends but is a great place to swim, with calm waters and an island the intrepid can swim out to.
