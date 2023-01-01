Musée de la Banane

An 'a-peel-ing' attraction near Ste-Marie, this museum is dedicated to all things banana and documents the journey of the world's favourite fruit from plantation to shopping basket. Munch as many free bananas as you like as you peruse the banana-themed products and the kids enjoy hands-on exhibits. Then move on to the banana park, packed with myriad species of banana plant – cooking bananas from Cameroon through to sweet miniature fruits. The tour ends at the restaurant, offering various banana-based dishes.

Other highlights include art-deco posters advertising the merits of the Martinique-Gaudeloupe banana, watching hummingbirds dart between the huge banana trees in the park, a gift shop where you can buy banana ketchup and banana fridge magnets, and banana-infused cocktails in the restaurant.