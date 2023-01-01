Maison de la Canne

This slightly aging museum occupies the site of a sugar refinery and rum distillery, and tells the sad story of the slave trade and the sugar business. Inside the main building are period photos and items such as the Code Noir, which outlined appropriate conduct between enslaved people and refinery/plantation owners. There's also a mock-up of a slave hut and a scale model of the Anse Latouche refinery at its zenith. Rusting bits of machinery litter the grounds.